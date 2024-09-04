Walsall loanee issues attacking statement after fine start to spell at Saddlers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lowe has made an electrifying start at Bescot since arriving on loan from Championship outfit Stoke City – scoring three goals in as many games in all competitions.

The 18-year-old marked his home debut with a crucial brace in Walsall’s memorable 3-2 comeback victory over Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup.

He then backed that up with his first league goal as the Saddlers made it three wins from four games in League Two with a 2-1 victory over Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

Walsall appear to have discovered another gem on the loan market and adds further quality to an array of attacking options. Jamille Matt and Josh Gordon started the campaign as the only fit centre-forwards, although Albert Adomah’s role as a makeshift striker has created another option.

In addition, 20-year-old Reyes Cleary arrived on loan from Albion the same week as Lowe, while Danny Johnson is still yet to return from a viral infection.

And Lowe feels Walsall have a potent mix up front to pose a real threat this season.

He said: “There’s a plethora of different talent and a wealth of expertise. There’s different sorts of strikers and that’s what you need in a successful team.

“Not only can I learn from them, the competition for places is one of the most important things as a striker. No-one wants to be competing for their place every week but it’s important. Not knowing whether you’re going to be starting one week or you have to score a certain amount of goals to keep your place or play well enough.

“It means that no-one can rest on their laurels and you’ve always got someone chomping at the bit to take your place or for you to take their place.

“That’s part and parcel of football and it’s definitely something I need to learn during this loan spell because there will be ups and downs. I’ve seen that in one game and over the course of the season, I’m sure there will be more downs but a hell of a lot of ups.

“I want to stake my claim to start week in, week out but that’s not up to me and that’s why the competition is so important to make sure that you go into the weekend or a Tuesday game hopefully with your number on the team sheet.”