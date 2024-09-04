Mat Sadler's 'personal pride' after Walsall's draw at Birmingham

Ex-Blues defender Sadler returned to the place where his footballing journey started over two decades ago and oversaw a superb team display from the touchline at St Andrew's.

Fellow former Birmingham midfielder Charlie Lakin opened his goal scoring account for Walsall on 48 minutes, before defender Christoph Klarer equalised for Birmingham six minutes from time.

Second-choice goalkeeper Sam Hornby emerged as the hero in the shoot-out with a pair of penalty saves to earn Walsall the extra bonus point.