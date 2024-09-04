George Bennett's player ratings: A pair of 9s in Birmingham draw

Sam Hornby - 8

Emerged as the hero in the penalty shoot-out with saves to deny Paik Seung-ho and Alfie May. Also denied the pair in open play, including a stunning finger tip stop to thwart Paik from distance.

David Okagbue - 8

Defensively solid throughout and played a sumptuous long ball into the right channel in the build-up to Walsall’s opener.

Harry Williams - 9

A colossus in the heart of defence. Won practically every header, tackle and block that came his way to keep leading marksman May and League One record signing Jay Stansfield at bay.

Taylor Allen - 8

Another defensively astute performance which has come to be expected from him.