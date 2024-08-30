Walsall v Cheltenham: George Bennett's predicted line-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

(3-1-4-2)

Tommy Simkin

Sat out in midweek but expected to be restored between the sticks on the weekend. Conceded just once in his first three league games - registering two clean sheets in the process.

Oisin McEntee

Another who received a welcome rest on Tuesday night. Impressed since reverting to his traditional centre-back role with his return from injury providing the defence with a much needed boost.

David Okagbue

Made only his second start of the season against Huddersfield. Replaced Priestley Farquharson following his injury at Tranmere and is likely to do so again with the defender ruled out with a thigh problem.

Taylor Allen