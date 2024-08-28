Express & Star
Close

Why Walsall keeper Tommy Simkin's career could have been very different

Walsall appear to have found themselves another promising young goalkeeper in the form of Stoke City loanee Tommy Simkin – but he began his footballing journey as an outfield player.

Plus
By George Bennett
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

The 19-year-old has kept two clean sheets in his first three league appearances for the club and produced a crucial spot-kick save in Walsall’s shoot-out success over Exeter City in the EFL Cup first round.

With his natural abilities between the sticks, one would think he has been a goalkeeper from the very outset of his playing days, but Simkin’s roots actually lie in the heart of defence.

Similar stories
Most popular