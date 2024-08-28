Why Walsall keeper Tommy Simkin's career could have been very different
Walsall appear to have found themselves another promising young goalkeeper in the form of Stoke City loanee Tommy Simkin – but he began his footballing journey as an outfield player.
The 19-year-old has kept two clean sheets in his first three league appearances for the club and produced a crucial spot-kick save in Walsall’s shoot-out success over Exeter City in the EFL Cup first round.
With his natural abilities between the sticks, one would think he has been a goalkeeper from the very outset of his playing days, but Simkin’s roots actually lie in the heart of defence.