Walsall player ratings vs Tranmere as strikers get a 5
George Bennett gives his Walsall player ratings vs Tranmere
Tommy Simkin
A deflection made it virtually impossible for Simkin to prevent Omari Patrick’s opener, but he was alert off his line to stop Patrick breaking through one-on-one later in the half.
Alert 7
Oisin Mcentee
Guilty of misjudging the flight of the ball on the odd occasion, but also made a number of vital last-ditch challenges.
Mixed 6
Priestley Farquharson
After a superb start to the season, injury continues to be his downfall. Another athletic performance which was stopped in its tracks when he was forced off before the break.
Blow 7
Taylor Allen
Looked much more reserved in terms of his attacking endeavour compared to the first two games.