Walsall player ratings vs Tranmere as strikers get a 5

Tommy Simkin

A deflection made it virtually impossible for Simkin to prevent Omari Patrick’s opener, but he was alert off his line to stop Patrick breaking through one-on-one later in the half.

Alert 7

Oisin Mcentee

Guilty of misjudging the flight of the ball on the odd occasion, but also made a number of vital last-ditch challenges.

Mixed 6

Priestley Farquharson

After a superb start to the season, injury continues to be his downfall. Another athletic performance which was stopped in its tracks when he was forced off before the break.

Blow 7

Taylor Allen

Looked much more reserved in terms of his attacking endeavour compared to the first two games.