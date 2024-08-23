Tranmere v Walsall: Who's out and who's a doubt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Walsall have started the campaign with back-to-back league success - beating Morecambe 1-0 at Bescot and condemning Swindon Town to a 4-0 humbling at the County Ground.

New arrival Reyes Cleary will further boost Walsall's attacking ranks after joining on a season-long loan from Albion earlier this week.

But there are still bodies on the treatment table ahead of the trip to Merseyside and here's the latest round-up from Essington.

Josh Gordon - hamstring (50%)

Josh Gordon was forced off with a hamstring injury in the 41st minute at the County Ground last week.

The forward sustained the issue in the aftermath of his 33rd minute opener and was eventually withdrawn after attempting to battle on.

After the game, Mat Sadler said he is optimistic the injury won't prove to be serious although he is an injury doubt ahead of the weekend.

Sadler said: "It's going to be tough for him to play the game. He's going to be doing everything he can to play. It's 50/50."

Brandon Comley - leg (0%)

Comley has been out of action since suffering a fractured leg during Walsall's 3-0 pre-season defeat against Villa in mid-July.

The midfielder received positive x-ray results last week but is still expected to be out for the next two to four weeks.

"The results were good. I don't know if we're talking two, three or four weeks so I'm not sure," the Walsall boss revealed.

"But he's been walking around, his boot is off and now it's just how we gradually load the break because you don't want to load it too early and then that causes more of a problem. I'd say between two to four weeks with him."

Donervon Daniels - knee (0%)

Daniels picked up a knee injury while on international duty with Montserrat earlier in the summer but returned to feature in the opening two games of pre-season.

However, it soon became clear that the Walsall captain was unable to play through the pain barrier and it was confirmed he would require surgery.

The defender came through his surgery last week and will need at least six weeks recovery time before he can be considered for selection.

"Donervon does everything that he needs to do to give himself the best possible chance. Sometimes you have to pull the reins on him to make sure he doesn't do too much," he said.

"We spoke today about the end of September being a possible target. That's what's in Donervon's mind at the moment but what we'll make sure is that he's ready to go when he does come in."

Danny Johnson - viral infection (0%)

Johnson missed the whole of pre-season with a viral infection and returned to light training over a fortnight ago.

Sadler revealed that the striker has completed four sessions with the team this week as he takes a step closer to recovery. However, Sadler was unable to earmark a potential return date.

"The first week with us has been this week. He trained Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and then he'll train on Friday. That'll be four sessions with us which is great and touch wood he's coming through it," he confirmed.

"I don't want to put any pressure on that because of where it's come from but he's ticking all the milestones to get himself ready to play. We have to also make sure that we're aware that he hasn't played a game for a significant amount of time and wasn't able to do anything in the off-season.

"There will come a point where we need to expose him to that so it's just trying to work through the process of getting him ready to play."