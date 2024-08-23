Tranmere v Walsall: George Bennett's predicted XI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

(3-1-4-2):

Tommy Simkin

The 19-year-old has had little to do between the sticks in his first two league outings but has established himself as a vocal and confident force behind the defence.

Simkin will be targeting a third clean sheet on the spin after keeping back-to-back shutouts in the wins over Morecambe and Swindon Town respectively.

Oisin McEntee

The Irishman is building a very promising connection with Connor Barrett down the right channel and his return has provided the defence with a real boost in quality.

Priestley Farquharson

'Thou shall not pass' was clearly Farquharson's motto at the County Ground. An athletic and authoritative performance in the heart of defence further illustrated how key he will be this season.