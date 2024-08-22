Walsall capture Stoke City striker on season-long loan

Lowe has made 17 appearances for the Potters in all competitions, including 14 in the Championship.

The 18-year-old scored his first professional goal with a dramatic 89th-minute winner as Stoke came from 2-0 down to beat Bristol City in September last year.

He has scored eight goals in 22 appearances for the under-21s and a further 15 in 21 outings for the under-18s.