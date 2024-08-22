Mat Sadler pleased with key character of Walsall keeper
Mat Sadler says Walsall goalkeeper Tommy Simkin has demonstrated a “maturity beyond his years” since joining the club in the summer.
Simkin, signed on loan from Championship side Stoke City, has kept clean sheets in each of his first two league games.
The 19-year-old also produced shoot-out heroics against Exeter City with a strong right-handed save to deny Ilmari Niskanen from the spot, as Walslal progressed to the EFL Cup second round.