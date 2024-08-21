Taylor Allen continues to rise as Walsall’s headline act

Not only has he made the transition from centre-forward to centre-back on his storied odyssey from non-league but he has risen from the fringes to one of the first names on the team sheet under Mat Sadler.

Two goals in as many games to start the campaign underlined his new found importance to the team, while his assist for Jamille Matt’s header in the 4-0 crushing of Swindon emphasized the threat of his laser-like left footed deliveries.

Walsall craved creativity in the wake of Isaac Hutchinson’s departure and Allen’s attacking output over the course of the opening three games suggests he is capable of contributing at the top end of the pitch as well as at the back.

“You see the game in front you from the back as a left sider,” Allen noted.