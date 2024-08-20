Walsall boss Mat Sadler gives verdict on progress of loan striker

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

James-Taylor scored a hat-trick in the Drogs’ 9-0 crushing of Wilton United in the FAI Cup last Friday to extend his total to seven goals in as many games in all competitions for the club.

The 22-year-old, who joined Drogheda on loan earlier this summer after his option year was activated, has also been nominated for the League of Ireland Player of the Month award.