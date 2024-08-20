Express & Star
Close

Walsall boss Mat Sadler gives verdict on progress of loan striker

Mat Sadler is pleased with how Walsall loanee Douglas James-Taylor has “hit the ground running” during his loan at Drogheda United.

Plus
By George Bennett
Published

Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276

Visit Shots! now

James-Taylor scored a hat-trick in the Drogs’ 9-0 crushing of Wilton United in the FAI Cup last Friday to extend his total to seven goals in as many games in all competitions for the club.

The 22-year-old, who joined Drogheda on loan earlier this summer after his option year was activated, has also been nominated for the League of Ireland Player of the Month award.

Similar stories
Most popular