George Bennett: Ryan Stirk’s selfless role key to Walsall's stellar start

Tasked with filling the void left by the injured Brandon Comley, Stirk has not only plugged that gap seamlessly but has established himself as a vital cog in the system in the process.

It almost looked effortless as he dictated the tempo of the game with an array of eye-catching passes. His composure in the heart of midfield was instrumental to a solid opening 30 minutes which ultimately created the platform for an away day to remember.

Across the opening two games, Stirk has completed more passes (32.5 per 90) and long balls (4.5 per 90) than any other Walsall player - according to Fotmob.