Bescot Beat S6 E3: Are Walsall's away day blues banished?

This week they are joined by Saddlers fan Darren Fellows to reflect on the superb 4-0 win away at Swindon.

They talk Josh Gordon, Albert Adomah, Ryan Stirk, as well as looking at new loan signing Reyes Cleary.

George introduces a new Dave's Deep Retro Dive segment, which brings back chilling memories for Jonny.

And they look ahead to the midday kick off at Tranmere on Saturday.