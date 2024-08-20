Bescot Beat S6 E3: Are Walsall's away day blues banished?
Jonny Drury and George Bennett return for the latest episode of the Bescot Beat.
By Jonny Drury
Published
This week they are joined by Saddlers fan Darren Fellows to reflect on the superb 4-0 win away at Swindon.
They talk Josh Gordon, Albert Adomah, Ryan Stirk, as well as looking at new loan signing Reyes Cleary.
George introduces a new Dave's Deep Retro Dive segment, which brings back chilling memories for Jonny.
And they look ahead to the midday kick off at Tranmere on Saturday.