George Bennett's Walsall ratings v Swindon: 7s and 8s in rout

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Tommy Simkin 7

Had very little to do once again but commanded the defence well and swept up anything that entered his box.

Oisin McEntee 7

Defended well throughout and always looked to get forward down the right and provide an attacking outlet.

Priestley Farquharson 8

His return to the defence has served as a real boost and his performance illustrated that further. An athletic yet combative performance as he limited Swindon’s attack to scraps.

Taylor Allen 8

There are very few superlatives left to describe Allen. After setting up Jamille Matt’s header, he turned goal scorer with a stunning free-kick after the break.