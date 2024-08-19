George Bennett's Walsall ratings v Swindon: 7s and 8s in rout
George Bennett rates the Walsall players after their 4-0 battering of Swindon Town.
Tommy Simkin 7
Had very little to do once again but commanded the defence well and swept up anything that entered his box.
Oisin McEntee 7
Defended well throughout and always looked to get forward down the right and provide an attacking outlet.
Priestley Farquharson 8
His return to the defence has served as a real boost and his performance illustrated that further. An athletic yet combative performance as he limited Swindon’s attack to scraps.
Taylor Allen 8
There are very few superlatives left to describe Allen. After setting up Jamille Matt’s header, he turned goal scorer with a stunning free-kick after the break.