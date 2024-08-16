Swindon v Walsall: George Bennett's predicted line-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

(3-1-4-2)

Tommy Simkin

The Stoke City loanee has only been forced into two saves across his first two matches for the club, but he emerged as one of the heroes in the shoot-out against Exeter with a strong right-handed save to deny Finland international Ilmari Niskanen.

Oisin McEntee

The Exeter game underlined Walsall’s array of options across the back-line as David Okagbue replaced McEntee and produced a solid performance.

But McEntee’s return has clearly given Walsall a boost and Sadler has the luxury of keeping his defence fresh by rotating in the early stages of the season.

I’d expect McEntee to be restored to the right side of the back-line at Swindon. He performed excellently on opening day and his overlapping runs and combination play with Connor Barrett could prove a dangerous attacking outlet.

Priestley Farquharson

Farquharson enjoyed a strong pre-season and backed that up with an authoritative display in the win over Morecambe.

He was rested in midweek as Harry Williams made his first competitive appearance since Boxing Day but you’d expect Farquharson to return on the weekend.

Taylor Allen