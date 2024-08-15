Express & Star
Walsall assistant handed FA charge

Walsall assistant manager Gary Waddock has been charged by the FA with misconduct following his red card in last weekend's 1-0 victory over Morecambe at Bescot.

Waddock was dismissed from the dugout in the 43rd minute and has until Monday next week to respond to the charge.

An FA statement read: "The assistant manager allegedly acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official in the 43rd minute."

The Saddlers secured victory courtesy of Taylor Allen's super first half strike and progressed into the EFL Cup second round following their shoot-out success over Exeter City on Tuesday night.

They will face another League One opponent in the next round after drawing recently-relegated Huddersfield Town at Bescot with the fixture scheduled for the week commencing August 26.

