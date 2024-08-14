Walsall's Josh Gordon reflects on rollercoaster night after shoot-out success over Exeter

The 29-year-old was denied from the spot by Exeter goalkeeper Joe Whitworth eight minutes from time with Walsall still trailing.

But substitute Jamie Jellis cancelled out Millenic Alli's first half opener with a dramatic late equaliser and Gordon redeemed himself by scoring the winning penalty in the shoot-out.

"You couldn't write it. I stepped up for the penalty but I thought I was having a good game where I could finish it off with a goal in normal time," he reflected.

"I just went the way I don't normally go. The keeper saves it and I have a couple of minutes where I'm all in my head but I just had to keep doing what I was doing because I thought everything else I did in the game was good.