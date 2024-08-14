Walsall debrief: Josh Gordon's rollercoaster night, Jamie Jellis' joy and Albert Adomah's magic touch

Millenic Alli opened the scoring for Exeter just before half-time with a deft flick, before Jamie Jellis levelled at the death with his first goal for the club.

In the shoot-out, Josh Gordon added to the drama by converting the winner just 15 minutes after being denied from the spot in the normal time.

Here, we looks at the main talking points from the game.

Flash’s Rollercoaster

On a night where Walsall had to show resilience to rescue themselves from the jaws of defeat, Josh Gordon was the embodiment of courage amid such scrutinising individual pressure.

After watching Exeter goalkeeper Joe Whitworth tip his spot-kick on to the crossbar with Walsall still trailing eight minutes from time, the forward could have very easily retreated into his protective shell.