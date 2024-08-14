George Bennett's Walsall ratings vs Exeter: 7s heaven on a dramatic night at Bescot
George Bennett rates the Walsall players after their penalty shoot-out victory over Exeter City.
Tommy Simkin - 7
Alert to a couple of dangerous balls in behind and distributed the ball well throughout. Made himself a hero in the shoot-out by denying Ilmari Niskanen with a strong right hand.
David Okagbue - 7
Made his first start since returning to the club permanently and looked relatively solid throughout. Also converted his penalty in the shoot-out.
Harry Williams - 7
Grew into the contest on his first competitive outing since Boxing Day and was an authoritative presence in the air.
Taylor Allen - 7
Handed the armband in Jamille Matt’s absence and produced an elegant display from the back.
Ryan Stirk - 7
Another composed performance in midfield and came within a whisker of finding the net just before half-time.