Josh Gordon saw his penalty tipped onto the crossbar by Joe Whitworth in the 82nd minute as Walsall looked destined to fall to a 1-0 defeat after Millenic Alli had opened the scoring for Exeter in the first half.

But substitute Jamie Jellis equalised in the third minute of second half stoppage time to score his first goal for the club from Jack Earing's deflected cross.

However, the story of the night belonged to Josh Gordon as he brushed off his penalty heartache in normal time to score the decisive spot-kick as Walsall prevailed 4-3 in the shootout.

"Resilience is a good word tonight, especially speaking about Josh. That strength of character and that strength of mind," Walsall boss Sadler said.

"Not only does Josh run himself into the ground for the team but some of his forward runs in terms of trying to get on the end of stuff.

"Josh is the type of player I'd hate the play against. You can hear their opposition bench appealing for everything when Josh is in and around the ball because he's annoying the defence and affecting the game.

"The way that story was written and then the way the supporters were to him as he walked up towards the ball, he must have felt on cloud nine. It was a wonderful moment for everyone connected to the football club tonight.

"I am so proud of Josh. He's a leader amongst the group. There's no surprise that he was the guy consoling Jack (Earing) when he missed his penalty because that's the guy he is.

"And they're the type of players I want to go to war with."

Sadler used his substitutions to great effect with David Okagbue, Liam Gordon and Jamille Matt all scoring in the shoot-out. Jack Earing, who missed his spot-kick, also registered an assist for fellow substitute Jellis' winner.

And Sadler felt they capped what was a very strong team performance as he praised Jellis for opening his goal scoring account for the club.

"Jamie has shown that (quality) in pre-season and he showed in the game on Saturday," he continued.

"We talk about Josh (Gordon) in terms of that work ethic. When Jamie comes on in that moment in the game, I don't think there's anything worse than seeing him come on because of the work that he is going to put in both in and around the ball.

"If we hadn't have won the game, I would have walked off the pitch win, lose or draw with the same view.

"It's great that we got what we deserved. You don't always get that in football but the performances of the lads, the athleticism, the work ethic. I thought it was a very good performance."