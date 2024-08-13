EFL Cup: Walsall 1 Exeter 1 (4-3 on pens): Gordon goes from zero to hero

Millenic Alli opened the scoring for Exeter just before the break and it seemed they were destined to go through when Josh Gordon was denied from the spot by Joe Whitworth.

But Jamie Jellis marked his appearance from the bench in style as he equalised in the third minute of second half stoppage time.

Connor Barrett

Josh Gordon then capped a rollercoaster night by scoring the winning penalty after David Okagbue, Jamille Matt and Liam Gordon had converted for Walsall earlier in the shoot-out.

Mat Sadler made five changes from Walsall's 1-0 win over Morecambe in their League Two opener on Saturday. Evan Weir was handed his full debut at the expense of Liam Gordon, while David Okagbue and Harry Williams replaced Oisin McEntee and Priestley Farquharson in defence.

Albert Adomah made his first start playing as a makeshift centre-forward with Jamille Matt dropping to the bench. Taylor Allen was handed the armband in his absence and Ronan Maher came in for Jamie Jellis in the heart of midfield.

Opponents Exeter City made six changes with Caleb Watts earning a start following his match winner against Rotherham United on the weekend. The Australian international was one of the main danger men for the visitors as he constantly looked to ask questions of Weir down the flank.

Walsall were clearly looking to play on the counter-attack and had the first half chance when Evan Weir headed straight at Joe Whitworth from Josh Gordon's lofted cross.

Josh Gordon

Both teams hit the woodwork inside the opening half-hour. Reece Cole found Purrington unmarked with a swerving corner to the back post but the Exeter defender guided a deft header against the near post.

At the other end, Allen swung a dangerous delivery into the box for Okagbue to head goal wards as Josh Gordon got the slightest of touches at the back post to turn the ball onto the woodwork.

Exeter came close twice through Jack McMillan and Pedro Borges before eventually finding the breakthrough courtesy of Alli's opener five minutes before the break. Watts was the catalyst again as he made a rampaging run down the right before teeing up Irish forward Alli to turn past Simkin.

Walsall almost responded immediately when Ryan Stirk's shot whistled wide of the top corner with Whitworth rooted to the spot. Josh Gordon then sent an speculative long-range lob off target before Adomah drove a low effort wide of the near post from 25 yards.

Watts was withdrawn at half-time which at least provided Weir with some respite until he was replaced by Liam Gordon just before the half-hour. Jack Earing and Jamille Matt were also introduced as Adomah took over from Barrett at right wing-back.

Josh Gordon

Two of the substitutes combined to good effect when Jack Earing found Liam Gordon in the inside left position but Josh Gordon was unable to keep his header down from the resulting cross.

Jellis was introduced for the closing stages and played an influential role as his cross crashed back off Harper's arm. Referee Jacob Miles pointed straight to the spot but Josh Gordon saw his penalty tipped onto the crossbar by Whitworth as his goal drought extended to 13 games.

The Saddlers never gave in and Jellis opened his goal scoring account for Walsall at the death with the most dramatic of equalisers. Earing showed great determination down the left to break into the box and his cross deflected into the path of Jellis to guide a low finish into the bottom corner.

Jack Earing

Earing blasted Walsall's first penalty over the bar but Exeter missed two of their first three penalties as Simkin denied Ilmari Niskanen and Alli hit the post.

Okagbue, Matt and Liam Gordon converted their spot-kicks before Josh Gordon produced a fairy tale ending with the winner.

Walsall return to League Two action on Saturday with a trip to the County Ground to face Swindon Town.

Teams

Walsall XI (3-1-4-2): Simkin; Okagbue, Williams, Allen (c); Stirk; C Barrett (Matt 57), Lakin (Earing 57), Maher (Jellis 73), Weir (L Gordon 57); Adomah (McEntee 79), J Gordon.

Not used: Hornby, Farquharson, Thomas, Wragg.

Exeter XI (3-4-2-1): Whitworth; Sweeney (Fitzwater 69), Diabate, Purrington; Watts (Harper 46), McMillan, Oakes (Aitchison 56), Niskanen; Cole (Crama 83), Borges (Magennis 69); Alli.

Not used: MacDonald, Yfeko, James, Cummings.

Referee: Jacob Miles

Attendance: Attendance: 2,352 (323)