Defensive duo delighting Walsall boss Mat Sadler

Walsall boss Mat Sadler is buoyed by the relationship building between new signing Connor Barrett and centre-back Oisin McEntee.

By George Bennett
Published

Barrett made his EFL debut at right wing-back in Walsall’s 1-0 opening day win over Morecambe on Saturday following his summer arrival from National League outfit AFC Fylde.

Meanwhile, McEntee was restored to the back-line for his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury on Boxing Day.

