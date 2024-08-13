Defensive duo delighting Walsall boss Mat Sadler
Walsall boss Mat Sadler is buoyed by the relationship building between new signing Connor Barrett and centre-back Oisin McEntee.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Barrett made his EFL debut at right wing-back in Walsall’s 1-0 opening day win over Morecambe on Saturday following his summer arrival from National League outfit AFC Fylde.
Meanwhile, McEntee was restored to the back-line for his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury on Boxing Day.