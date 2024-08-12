Walsall match winner setting defensive targets moving forward
Walsall match-winner Taylor Allen is targeting more clean sheets after opening the new season with a 1-0 win over Morecambe at Bescot.
Allen struck a superb 20th-minute decider to get his side off the mark with a first shut out since late February.
The Saddlers shipped a 17-year high 73 goals last term but Allen is determined to build strong defensive foundations in the new campaign.