Walsall match winner setting defensive targets moving forward

Walsall match-winner Taylor Allen is targeting more clean sheets after opening the new season with a 1-0 win over Morecambe at Bescot.

By George Bennett
Allen struck a superb 20th-minute decider to get his side off the mark with a first shut out since late February.

The Saddlers shipped a 17-year high 73 goals last term but Allen is determined to build strong defensive foundations in the new campaign.

