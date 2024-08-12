Analysis: Walsall up and running after a sense of trepidation

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A sense of trepidation followed Walsall into the new season.

The departure of last season’s top scorer, Isaac Hutchinson, coupled with the lack of attacking firepower created understandable reason for concern.

But a solid defence formed the foundations for a strong opening day performance. Priestley Farquharson was an authoritative figure in the centre of the back-line, and keeping him fit will prove key this season.

Morecambe welcomed 17 new faces over the summer amid a backdrop of unrest towards the ownership of the club. It was an ideal time for Walsall to face them with the Shrimps clearly yet to gel after such a mass overhaul.

The return of Oisin McEntee, restored to the defence after predominantly playing in midfield last term, has also given the defence a much needed boost.

The Irishman combined effectively on a number of occasions with debutant Connor Barrett, who constantly looked to bomb forward and provided Walsall with a serious attacking outlet down the right.

And Taylor Allen, fresh off signing a new deal until 2026 this week, picked up from where he left off towards the end of last season as he capped a strong overall display with a superb match winner on 22 minutes.