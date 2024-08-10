Walsall 1 Morecambe 0 - Report

Defender Allen drove a low volley past Stuart Moore from the edge of the box midway into the first half after Jamille Matt had an earlier goal ruled out for offside.

Connor Barrett drew a good save from Stuart Moore and the Morecambe goalkeeper was forced to tip Allen's corner onto the crossbar late on.

Mat Sadler named the same starting XI from the final pre-season outing at Solihull Moors as summer signings Tommy Simkin, Barrett and Charlie Lakin were handed competitive debuts.

Jamie Jellis also made his first competitive start for the club while Jack Earing made the bench after recovering from a hamstring issue. 17-year-old academy graduate Dylan Thomas was also among the subs as he made his first match day squad in League Two.

Jamille Matt had a goal ruled out for offside in the opening two minutes. Josh Gordon latched onto a through ball in behind and drove a low shot goal wards. Matt initially tripped but returned to his feet to convert past Stuart Moore before his celebrations were immediately dashed by the flag.

Josh Gordon and Callum Jones

That did not perturb Walsall who made a bright start and played some nice intricate football at times. Barrett offered an attacking outlet down the right with a couple of early rampaging forward runs and Jellis battled hard throughout.

Amid questions surrounding the lack of front line options at Walsall, Matt and Josh Gordon produced a tireless performance in the first 45. But the first goal arrived from one of Walsall's defensive trio as Allen drove a superb volley past Moore midway into the first period.

Barrett dug out a cross into the penalty area which was only partially cleared to the edge of the box. Allen stepped away from his man, cushioned the ball down on his chest and unleashed a powerful low volley into the bottom corner.

That ignited a feisty battle but Walsall played some good football in between as they continued to pose a threat in and around the box.

Walsall assistant Gary Waddock was shown a red card in the closing stages of the first half before Josh Gordon saw his effort blocked behind at the end of a promising passing move.

.Connor Barrett and Hallam Hope.

Barrett almost added a second on the hour-mark but Moore produced an impressive stop to turn his effort from the edge of the box behind with a strong right glove.

Albert Adomah, on at the break for his Walsall debut, was perhaps fortunate to escape with just a yellow card for a late challenge on Ben Tollitt.

Morecambe had more of the ball in the second half but Walsall were the team creating the chances. Allen almost bagged his first EFL career brace when his swerving corner kick was clawed onto the crossbar by a back pedalling Moore and Priestley Farquharson side footed Jellis' corner narrowly wide.

Walsall are in action again on Tuesday night when they welcome Exeter City to Bescot in the EFL Cup first round, before returning to league action at Swindon Town next weekend.

Teams

Walsall XI (3-1-4-2): Simkin; McEntee, Farquharson, Allen; Stirk; C Barrett (Okagbue 76), Lakin (Earing 67), Jellis, L Gordon; Matt (Adomah 46), J Gordon.

Not used: Hornby, Williams, Weir, Thomas.

Morecambe (4-2-3-1): Moore; Hendrie, Ray (Songo'o 46), Stott, Tutonda; Jones, Harrack (White 46); Tollitt, Macadam, Edwards (Angol 64); Hope (Slew 64).

Not used: Burgoyne, Lewis, Millen.

Referee: James Durkin

Attendance: 5,226 (277)