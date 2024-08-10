Priestley Farquharson out to make up for lost time

Injury restricted the defender to just 19 appearances in all competitions last term following his summer arrival from Newport County.

The 27-year-old has a full pre-season under his belt heading into the new campaign and is confident he can showcase his ability once again - starting with the visit of Morecambe today.

He said: “It’s always a positive going into the season feeling fresh.

“Hopefully I can show on the pitch what I’ve been working on during pre-season.