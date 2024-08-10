Express & Star
Priestley Farquharson out to make up for lost time

Priestley Farquharson is hoping to kick on at Walsall after an injury-ridden debut campaign.

Priestley Farquharson

Injury restricted the defender to just 19 appearances in all competitions last term following his summer arrival from Newport County.

The 27-year-old has a full pre-season under his belt heading into the new campaign and is confident he can showcase his ability once again - starting with the visit of Morecambe today.

He said: “It’s always a positive going into the season feeling fresh.

“Hopefully I can show on the pitch what I’ve been working on during pre-season.

