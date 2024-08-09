Walsall v Morecambe: George Bennett's predicted XI

The two teams faced off in the opening fixture last term with Morecambe emerging 2-1 winners at the Mazuma Stadium courtesy of a stoppage time winner from Ferrend Rawson.

However, Walsall condemned Hartlepool United to a 4-0 crushing in their last league opener on home soil and have not tasted defeat at Bescot on opening day since 2012 (five wins, one draw).

Without further ado, George Bennett provides you with his predicted line-up for Walsall's League Two opener:

(3-1-4-2)

Tommy Simkin

The 19-year-old looks set to head into the season as Jackson Smith's successor between the sticks. On loan from Stoke City, Simkin will face competition from fellow summer signing Sam Hornby with the goalkeeping department undergoing a real shake up over the summer.

Oisin McEntee

His return will provide Walsall with a real boost. He predominantly played in midfield last term - registering six goals and four assists before a hamstring injury ruled him out for the rest of the season from Boxing Day onwards.

However, McEntee has played the whole of pre-season in his traditional position in the heart of defence and will likely resume that role during the new season.

Priestley Farquharson