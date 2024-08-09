Walsall v Morecambe - Match preview

The Saddlers lost on the opening day to the same opposition on Sadler’s debut in the dugout at the Mazuma Stadium last year and went onto collect just five wins from their opening 20 league games.

That somewhat undermined Walsall’s play-off challenge as they fell five points short of the top seven.

Morecambe, who have added 17 new faces over the summer, head into the new season as the bookies’ favourite for relegation amid a backdrop of unrest towards the ownership situation at the Lancashire club.

While there is a growing restlessness surrounding Walsall’s inability to bolster the attack further on the eve of the new season, Sadler has predominantly kept the core the squad together from the previous campaign.

It remains to be seen how much the departure of last season’s top scorer Isaac Hutchinson will affect Walsall but Sadler feels continuity will be a major strength this term.