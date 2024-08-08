Stuar Ryder's summer shock to join up with Becks & Co

Paul Taylor was on the other end of the line to deliver the news that he had just received a call-up from England – becoming the club’s first England under-21 international in the process.

In a state of shock, Ryder, who had just helped guide Walsall to automatic promotion from the Fourth Division, initially thought his teammates were pulling a prank on him.

“I thought it was a practical joke by some of my teammates,” he joked at the time.

“It has taken a while to sink in and to be honest I am still shocked by it all - even now. It’s a dream come true.”

Once the realisation finally set in, Ryder, having just indulged on a celebratory trip to Spain, needed to regain his fitness in order to kick it with the big boys.

“I came back from Tenerife thinking I had the summer off and then I had a call from the club saying I had a fax through that I’d been called up to the England under-21 squad,” he recalls nearly 30 years on.

“Once the news set in, I suddenly thought, I’ve got to get fit again and who am I going to train with?

“Fortunately, my uncle played football so we went up the park and did some drills with the ball.”

The England squad that travelled to the South of France for the Toulon Tournament featured a host of big name stars, including former Manchester United full-back Phil Neville, Wolves’ then record signing Dean Richards, ex-Villa frontman Julian Joachim then at Leicester City and none other than future England captain David Beckham.

Ryder had been recommended to England scout Ted Buxton by Walsall’s director of football Paul Taylor and he was eventually drafted in after Middlesbrough’s Jamie Pollock pulled out due to injury.

Ryder went from training in his local park straight into the starting line-up against a Brazil team which featured 2002 World Cup winner and former Middlesbrough midfielder Juninho. Ryder partnered Richards in a 2-0 defeat to Brazil but was replaced by Chris Casper for the 2-0 victory over Malaysia.

He was recalled for the 1-0 triumph over Angola in the final group game as the Three Lions set-up a mouth watering semi-final tie against hosts France.

A 2-0 defeat would spell the end of the road for England but for Ryder, whose promising career was curtailed by a serious knee injury in 1999, the memories still live strong.

“It was amazing. I just wish I had been fitter,” he reflects with a smile.

“I’ve still got the fax at home with all those names on it. It’s an achievement I am proud of and an experience I will never forget.”