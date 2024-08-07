Walsall duo may go out on loan

Midfielder Thomas made three first team appearances last term and scored his first senior goal with an 89th minute winner in Walsall’s 3-2 triumph at Tamworth in pre-season.

Goalkeeper Barrett figured during the second half in the 3-0 win over Alvechurch and has also featured for Telford United and Malvern in recent weeks.

Mat Sadler previously announced his intentions to send Thomas on loan in January although he could do so this summer with a “couple of options” currently available to him.