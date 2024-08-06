New Walsall deal shows hard work pays off for Saddlers star
Walsall’s Taylor Allen has catapulted himself from fringe player to fan-favourite and his contract extension is the latest reward for his remarkable transformation, writes George Bennett.
The Walsall man had the option year in his contract exercised at the end of last season and has signed an additional year to extend his stay until 2026 – representing shrewd business for the club.
Besides Allen, Walsall also have Connor Barrett (2027), David Okagbue, Charlie Lakin and Josh Gordon (all 2026) contracted until beyond next summer.
Allen’s left centre-back experiment went largely unnoticed in pre-season last summer.