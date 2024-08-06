New Walsall deal shows hard work pays off for Saddlers star

The Walsall man had the option year in his contract exercised at the end of last season and has signed an additional year to extend his stay until 2026 – representing shrewd business for the club.

Besides Allen, Walsall also have Connor Barrett (2027), David Okagbue, Charlie Lakin and Josh Gordon (all 2026) contracted until beyond next summer.

Allen’s left centre-back experiment went largely unnoticed in pre-season last summer.