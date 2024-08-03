Walsall new boy Charlie Lakin sets out season goal
Walsall’s Charlie Lakin insists he will be targeting double figures for goals and assists next season as he sets his sights on promotion.
Walsall missed out on the play-offs place by five points last term.
Meanwhile, Lakin, who joined Walsall this summer, hit eight goals on loan at relegated Sutton United during the second half of the previous season.
The midfielder is looking to replicate those figures at Bescot and is aiming to propel Walsall to promotion in the process.