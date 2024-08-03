Solihull 0 Walsall 0 - Saddlers end pre-season with stalemate

James Gale had the best chance of the game but failed to find the target from close range at the back post. Josh Gordon came closest for Walsall but was foiled from close quarters by Laurie Walker.

The Saddlers open their League Two season next Saturday when they welcome Morecambe to Bescot.

The hosts made the better start and came close to a breakthrough in the eighth minute when midfielder John Bostock unleashed a curling free-kick just over the crossbar.

Josh Gordon.

Solihull found joy down the left channel as Stevens got the better of Oisin McEntee with an industrious run. He picked out Matt Warburton on the edge of the box but the Moors midfielder skewed his low effort wide of the near post.

Walsall never clicked into gear during the first 45 and were guilty of being sloppy in possession on multiple occasions. The lack of creativity was also a concern with Solihull goalkeeper Laurie Walker forced into just one save which proved to be a comfortable one as Josh Gordon's tame effort trickled into his grasp.

The best chance for the Saddlers in the first period came just after the half-hour mark when Taylor Allen whipped a superb delivery to the back post but an unmarked Connor Barrett was unable to keep his header down.

Connor Barrett.

The opening exchanges of the second period brought very little change and it took until the final 25 minutes for either goalkeeper to be forced into action. Solihull had the better chances with substitute Bradley Stevenson dragging wide from the edge of the box before Gale forced a near post save from Tommy Simkin after latching onto Tahvon Campbell's inventive flick.

Josh Gordon had a good chance to break the deadlock 20 minutes from time after Liam Gordon embarked on a bursting run down the left. The Guyana international covered half the length of the pitch before squaring for Josh Gordon but the forward was foiled by Walker.

Jamie Jellis.

Solihull had a golden chance to take the lead shortly after when Connor Barrett was comfortably outfoxed by Stevens down the left. The Moors winger flashed a low delivery to the back post but Gale could only fire his finish into the side netting with the goal seemingly at his mercy.

Walsall (3-1-4-2): Simkin; McEntee (Okagbue 61), Farquharson, Allen; Stirk; Barrett, Lakin, Jellis, L Gordon; Matt (Maher 73), J Gordon.

Subs: Hornby, Williams, Weir, Thomas.

Referee: Greg Rollason

Attendance: 837