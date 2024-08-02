Versatility can help youngster force his way in at Walsall
Walsall teenager Dylan Thomas is hopeful that his versatility will help open more doors for him in the first team.
The 17-year-old, who signed his first professional deal with the club this summer, scored his maiden professional goal with the winner in Walsall’s pre-season friendly at Tamworth.
Thomas started the afternoon at right wing-back before shifting into midfield midway into the first half from where he scored his 89th-minute decider in a 3-2 victory at the Lamb.
He made three senior appearances for Walsall last term and insists he is happy to play in any position whenever an opportunity presents itself.