Versatility can help youngster force his way in at Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 17-year-old, who signed his first professional deal with the club this summer, scored his maiden professional goal with the winner in Walsall’s pre-season friendly at Tamworth.

Thomas started the afternoon at right wing-back before shifting into midfield midway into the first half from where he scored his 89th-minute decider in a 3-2 victory at the Lamb.

He made three senior appearances for Walsall last term and insists he is happy to play in any position whenever an opportunity presents itself.