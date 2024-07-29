Walsall boss Mat Sadler taking care to target right forward options

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Saddlers were beaten 1-0 by Birmingham City at Bescot on Saturday as Blues forward Alfie May turned home during the second-half.

Walsall’s Charlie Lakin, Jamie Jellis and Ryan Stirk all saw efforts saved as the Saddlers failed to find the back of the net.

And, the Walsall manager confirmed he is still searching for a front-man before the season starts.

“I’m trying,” said Sadler. “I’ve got to be patient and get who I want.