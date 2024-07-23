Walsall youngster in first team plans and tipped for 'breakthrough'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Maher has featured in each of Walsall's three pre-season friendlies so far following his return from a successful loan spell at National League North outfit Rushall Olympic last term.

In the wake of Isaac Hutchinson's departure to Bristol Rovers, Walsall reacted quickly to secure the signature of Charlie Lakin, but Sadler now feels happy with his midfield options as he has backed teenager Maher to seize his opportunity.