Walsall complete signing of ex-Villa promotion winner

The 36-year-old becomes the Saddlers' sixth summer signing following his release from Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers.

Adomah, who featured as a trialist in Walsall's opening two pre-season friendlies against Alvechurch and Villa respectively, played 129 times during his four seasons at Loftus Road, including 18 appearances last term.

The former Ghana international also spent three seasons at Villa Park - finishing as their leading scorer with 15 goals in 2017-18, before achieving promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs at the end of the following campaign.

Aside from QPR and Villa, Adomah has also had spells in the EFL with Barnet, Bristol City, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City - registering 775 career appearances.