Walsall's kids keep making their mark as trial keeper shines in pre-season win

Jamie Jellis cancelled out Kyle Finn’s first-half opener with a stunning strike from distance against his former club.

Trialist Jovan Malcolm found the top corner with a free-kick to give Walsall the lead, before a Tamworth trialist emerged from the bench to equalise.

But 17-year-old Dylan Thomas turned home a low cross with an 89th-minute decider to secure victory for the Saddlers.

Comley blow

Mat Sadler confirmed that Brandon Comley is set to miss “six to eight weeks” after fracturing his fibula.

The midfielder, who made 38 appearances in all competitions for Walsall last term, suffered the injury midway into the first half during Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat against Villa at Bescot.