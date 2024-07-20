Mat Sadler happy with Walsall options

David Okagbue joined on a two-year deal after impressing on loan from Stoke City last term, while the returns of Oisin McEntee and Harry Williams have also given the back-line a much needed boost.

Meanwhile, Priestley Farquharson will be aiming to prove his fitness after an injury-ridden debut campaign.

Taylor Allen's transformation into a left-sided centre-back increased Walsall's defensive options last term and captain Donervon Daniels will want to hit the ground running following his injury troubles in 2024.