Walsall talking points from pre-season clash with Villa

Morgan Rogers bagged a first-half brace before Louie Barry wrapped up the victory with a third in the final seconds of the contest.

Here’s a round-up of the main talking points from Wednesday night’s game.

Brandon Comley in pain

Comley concern

One of the main objectives of pre-season is for every player to come through each game unscathed. That’s why there was major concern when Brandon Comley went down clutching his leg midway into the first half.

The midfielder had been penalised for a foul on Ross Barkley, who laid on an assist for Rogers from the resulting free-kick.

Comley was clearly suffering from the after-effects of his challenge and was replaced by Ryan Stirk in the 25th minute.