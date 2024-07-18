Walsall boss Mat Sadler issues Brandon Comley injury update

The midfielder, who made 38 appearances in all competitions last term, had to be replaced by Ryan Stirk in the 25th minute.

Sadler could only provide an early assessment at full-time but hopes that the injury won't prove to be serious.

The Walsall boss said: "A valuable exercise, the only blight on it is Coms. He has gone to hospital to have an x-ray on his leg if that's general enough.

"He has gone to have an x-ray on that but fingers crossed we get lucky and he's ok."

Morgan Rogers bagged a first half brace for Villa before Louie Barry wrapped up a comfortable win for the Premier League outfit in the final seconds.

"Clearly it's against opposition that you're not going to face very often. Hopefully we do in cup runs but in terms of the bread and butter, it's not what you'll generally face," Sadler continued.

"I wanted to see some really good out of possession work. I thought our shape was superb, frustrated with a couple of the goals in the first half because they were give away goals.

"But if I am looking at it for the exercise that we wanted it to be then there were some really good positives from that.

"Clearly we wanted to pass it a little bit better in the first half but you have to respect the opposition. I also thought when we started to believe and show that confidence to do what we would do against teams at our level, then we started to see a few of those patterns and things that we worked at."