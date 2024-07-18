George Bennett discusses the big task of replacing Walsall's goals
Jonny Drury is joined by George Bennett to discuss Walsall and the two areas that will need addressing for next season.
The Saddlers have lost their top goalscorer this summer in the form of Isaac Hutchinson.
And on top of that goalkeeping coach Dan Watson, who was credited with helping the Saddlers score a number of goals from set pieces, has departed the club.
George looks at the two losses and how the Saddlers can replace those goals.