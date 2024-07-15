George Bennett on why defensive reinforcements are still needed at Walsall
George Bennett and Jonny Drury discuss Walsall's defensive players - and why they still need to strengthen.
By Jonny Drury
David Okagbue handed the Saddlers a boost last week - by rejecting a contract offer at Stoke City to pen a two year deal at the Bescot.
George discusses the signing of last season's loanee, and why there is still a need for other defensive recruits in Mat Sadler's squad.