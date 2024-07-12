Walsall striker Danny Johnson expected to miss pre-season

The 31-year-old scored five goals in 23 appearances last campaign for the Saddlers.

But the former Leyton Orient and Mansfield man has been absent from pre-season training due to illness and is now not expected to play any part at all in their preparations for the League Two campaign.

"Unfortunately, Dan has not been able to train," boss Sadler said.

"There were some complications from a viral infection in the off-season which kind of came out of the blue a little bit, and because of that, he was unable to train in the off-season.

"That has carried on into pre-season, and we are unsure what the timeline on that is at the moment.

"I don't expect him to play in any of the pre-season games, but we are working closely with the medical guys, and we are awaiting advice from a specialist to see what that next step looks like.

"But Dan is here, he is in the building every day, he is doing the things that he can do, and we are working closely with the guys to see that then means we can get him back out there.

"But at the moment, there is an unspecified time on that, and it might take a little bit more time based on the fact he has not been able to do anything in the off-season.

"That is probably all I can say on it at the minute as the picture is not 100 per cent clear. Whatever happens, he has got complete support in terms of getting back."