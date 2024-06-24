Why Taylor Allen's story should motivate rest of the Walsall squad

Allen started just six of the Saddlers’ opening 33 fixtures in League Two last term and went almost four months without a single league start between October 24 and February 13.

However, the 24-year-old, affectionately dubbed the ‘Cannock Cannavaro’ by the Bescot faithful, went on to finish the campaign with 15 consecutive league starts – his longest run in the team at Walsall.

After scoring his first goal for the club in a 3-1 home win over Wrexham in December, Allen registered a total of three goals and three assists last season.

That ultimately prompted Walsall to exercise the option year in his contract and Sadler believes his attitude throughout the campaign has been infectious.