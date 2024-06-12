Walsall's Liam Gordon notches on the international stage

Gordon netted either side of Sutton United marksman Deon Moore’s brace as Guyana scored all three of their goals in the space of five second half minutes.

The 25-year-old drove past three challenges with a slaloming run into the box before sweeping home his second international goal on his 20th cap.

Guyana claimed their first World Cup qualifying victory in over three years to climb into third-place in Group D.

Fellow Saddlers pair Donervon Daniels and Brandon Comley suffered a second straight defeat for Montserrat as they were beaten 3-1 by Panama.

That result leaves Montserrat without a point in fourth-place.

Gordon’s Guyana will take on Daniels and Comley’s Montserrat in the final group fixture next June.