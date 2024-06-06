Walsall confirm Tom Knowles exit as Forest Green swoop

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 25-year-old, who had the option of a further year on his deal, had been in contract talks with the Saddlers during the off-season.

However, it has been confirmed that Knowles will leave Bescot after two years at the club.

Knowles arrived from Yeovil Town in 2022 and registered seven goals and 10 assists in 92 appearances for Walsall in total.

He marked his debut season with five goals and five assists in 52 appearances, and added two goals and five assists in all competitions last term from right wing-back.

"We would like to wish Tom the best of luck in his new challenge and we thank him for his effort and professionalism during his time with the Saddlers," a club statement read.