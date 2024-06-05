Six of the best loan spell Walsall will look to emulate

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Here, George Bennett takes a look at the most memorable loanees who lit up the Bescot over the past decade.

Freddie Draper (23/24)

While Draper’s recall was not quite the alarm bell sounding-moment which Danny Johnson’s exit proved to be the previous January, his departure did deprive Walsall of the leading marksman he had so ably served as during the first half of the season.

In total, the 19-year-old netted 10 times in Walsall colours– three of which came in a 3-3 draw against Newport County, including a dramatic 96th minute equaliser at Rodney Parade.

The teenager boasted the build of a seasoned professional and proved a nightmare for the many defenders who faced the unenviable task of marking him.

His return to Lincoln City coincided with a five-match winless run, and while Walsall recovered to push for the play-offs, supporters still perhaps feel that things could’ve panned out very differently had he stayed.

Danny Johnson (22/23)

Johnson’s importance to the team was highlighted by Walsall’s collapse in his absence.

The forward marked his debut with a hat-trick in a 4-0 crushing of Hartlepool to set the tone for a goal-laden loan spell, which heralded 15 goals across all competitions, before his untimely recall by Mansfield Town in the winter window.

Walsall sat four points adrift of the play-off spots by the time of his departure but sunk to a 16th place finish following a dismal run of two wins in 22 matches.

Liam Bennett (22/23)

As if losing Johnson wasn’t a heavy enough blow on its own, Bennett’s recall by Cambridge United served as a devastating double whammy.

He was eased into the team over the course of the first five games but ultimately established himself as a solid wing-back.

Bennett made 25 appearances in all competitions for the Saddlers – scoring his only goal in a 2-1 defeat at Mansfield in October 2022.

Carl Rushworth (21/22)

Rushworth was just 20-years-old when he arrived on loan in the West Midlands from Brighton in the summer of 2021.

Yet Rushworth thrived under pressure and proved a reliable customer between the sticks. The young goalkeeper registered 13 clean sheets in 46 matches in all competitions for the Saddlers.

He has since gone onto star for England Under-21s and spent last season on loan at Swansea City in the Championship.

Jason McCarthy (16/17)

Supporters are often fooled into falling in love with loan players and McCarthy was the perfect example. He played every single minute during his loan from Southampton – scoring an impressive five goals as he finished the campaign as the club’s player of the season.

George Evans (15/16)

His stay was short but sweet. After spending 13 years at Manchester City, the talented midfielder was reaching the end of the road at the Etihad Stadium.

Keen to make an impression as he planned for a future elsewhere, Evans made an instantaneous impact for Walsall with the opening goal in a 2-0 win at Barnsley in November 2015.

Initially joining on 28-day loan, he scored again in his second game (a 4-4 draw at Colchester) and provided two assists the following week in a 3-2 home win over Gillingham.

He extended his stay to score four goals in 16 games before joining then Championship side Reading in the January window.