Ben Boycott confident Walsall can continue strike gold
Ben Boycott is optimistic that Walsall can use their recent track record with loan players to their advantage in the summer transfer window.
Freddie Draper scored 10 goals in 21 matches prior to his January recall by Lincoln City, while Albion striker Mo Faal found the net six times following his winter arrival.
Meanwhile, Stoke City defender David Okagbue virtually became an ever-present during the final two thirds of the campaign, as Emmanuel Adegboyega impressed on loan from Norwich City.